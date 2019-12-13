Live Now
Vermilion Parish School Board votes to terminate superintendent’s contract

NOTE: This story is still developing. Please check back for more information as it becomes available.

ABBEVILLE, La., (KLFY) — The Vermilion Parish School Board has voted to terminate the contract of its superintendent, Jerome Puyau.

The public attendees of the meeting appeared to be shocked at the decision.

Puyau has been in constant conflict with the board over the past two years and has been investigated by the board previously.

“There will be discussions between me and my attorneys to make sure the right resolution is brought forth to the right panel (or) court to ensure my property rights are ensured,” stated Puyau.

The vote starts Puyau’s 90-day notice to vacate the position. That would put him leaving the position in March 2020.

“I love every child,” said Puyau. “I do what I do for children, not for this board.”

