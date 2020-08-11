Vermilion Parish School Board selects new superintendent

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) The decision was unanimous.

All eight members of the Vermilion Parish School Board selected Tommy Byler to lead the district at Tuesday’s board meeting.

During his interview Monday, Byler said creating and communicating effective leadership would be one of his top priorities.

“Being a superintendent is not about being the guy in charge telling everybody what to do. Great leaders don’t create followers, great leaders create more leaders.”

Byler said he will relinquish his role as principal at North Vermilion High School once contract negotiations are approved by the board.

He takes over following the December, 2019 resignation of Superintendent Jerome Puyau.