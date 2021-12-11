Vermilion Parish School Board member killed in two-vehicle crash in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A two-vehicle crash on Hwy 14 has injured two people and left one dead, Vermilion Parish School Board member Kristy K. Hebert.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop I, preliminary investigations show Ashlee Vincent Broussard was driving a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner heading east on Hwy 14, while a 2007 Honda Accord was heading east on LA 14 in the left lane. For unknown reasons, Broussard turned left into the path of the Accord and was struck. The collision caused the 4-Runner to overturn into the median.



Broussard and her front seat passenger, Hebert, were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Broussard was not injured, however, Hebert suffered fatal injuries. A third passenger in the rear seat sustained critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Accord was also transported to a local hospital in critical condition.



Broussard submitted a breathalyzer test which indicated she was above the legal limit of intoxication. Broussard was transported to the Iberia Parish Jail where she was booked on various charges, including careless operation, 2 counts of first degree vehicular negligent injuring, and vehicular homicide.

News 10 spoke to Vermilion Parish Schools Superintendent Tommy Byler where he said, “Our sympathy and condolences go out to Kristy’s family. Her push was to always look out for the teachers and students in Vermilion Parish.”



This crash remains under investigation.