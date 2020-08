VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Vermilion Parish School Board is in the next phase of naming a new superintendent.

The candidates are Interim Superintendent Brad Prudhomme, Assistant Superintendent Paul Hebert and North Vermilion High School Principal Tommy Byler.

Each candidate had ten minutes for an opening statement and twenty-five minutes to answer questions from board members.

The candidates each had eight minutes for a closing statement.