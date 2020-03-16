Vermilion Parish officials address COVID-19 threat

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Vermilion Parish declared a public health emergency Thursday, March 12, for the parish.

Parish officials are following all guidelines due to the coronavirus threat.



“We have done an emergency declaration or for public health that allows the government to do what they need to do if it comes up that they have to do something,” Rebecca Broussard, Director of Vermilion Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said. “Other than that, we’ve been having conference calls and meetings with our typical mayors, fire chiefs, police chiefs, as we get information from GOSEP and Department of Health.”

​​Broussard said as of Monday morning, all public buildings in Vermilion Parish are still open.​



However in Kaplan, Mayor Mike Kloesel in a public Facebook post Monday, said,

“We are following all of the state mandated directives which includes closing access to Kaplan City Hall as well as all other city buildings effective immediately… if you are paying a bill, it will need to be done through the drive-thru, the night deposit, the kiosk, the internet or by mail.”​



Broussard says if there are any reported coronavirus cases in the parish, more public buildings could close. ​​

“In our emergency operations plan, there is an annex for pandemic influenza and everything else so there are things in there. The only thing that I can see that we might open our EOC because right now we’re just normal operating hours is if we do have cases here,” explained Broussard.​

“All divisions within the sheriff’s office are meeting as we receive updated information and we are adjusting each division in the manner needed to assist the public,” said Drew David, spokesperson for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“We want the people of Vermilion Parish to know that patrol and enforcement will not be interrupted. We are dedicated to protecting our citizens, as well as being here as a calming entity in these turbulent times.”​