Vermilion Parish man arrested for stabbing his mother, himself

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Robert Hargrave Jr. of Vermilion Parish was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing his mother.

Officials with the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office say they responded to to the 2300 block of Jacquelyn Dr. near Abbeville.

When they knocked on the door, they say Hargrave Jr. answered, covered in blood, and stabbing himself in the chest with a knife.

According to officials, once Hargrave was told to drop the knife, he was subdued and attended to while agents tried to find his mother. They say, once they found her, they noticed Hargrave had stabbed her as well.

The mother was transported to the hospital for treatment. They say her injuries were not severe.

Hargrave was also taken to the hospital where he was being treated and upon release will charged with:

  • 2 counts of Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault
  • False imprisonment with a dangerous weapon
  • Second degree battery
  • Aggravated Second Degree Battery

