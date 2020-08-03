Vermilion Parish Library System temporarily closes branches due to employees quarantining after possible COVID-19 exposure

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)-The Vermilion Parish Library announced that is will temporarily close its branches from Tuesday, August 4, to Monday, August 17, 2020.

The reason is because several employees are quarantining due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

All branches will re-open on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, with regularly scheduled hours. Branches will only open for curbside pickup and drive-thru in Abbeville.

If you have any questions or concerns please email suetrahan@vermilion.lib.la.us. If you need to make arrangements to pick up requested books or request books before close at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, please call your local branch.