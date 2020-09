VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Vermilion Parish has been approved for Disaster Relief.

Specifically, people in Vermilion Parish can get IA-Individual Assistance.

To get the assistance, go to the ArcGis Survey 123 link and also www.disasterassistance.gov or Fema phone # 1-800-621-3362.

The Disaster Number for Laura if they ask is 4559-DR.