Vermilion Parish addresses law enforcement duties amid pandemic

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon said his department is taking precautions during the COVID-19 crisis to protect deputies.

All deputies are being screened daily with temperature readings before entry to work offices.

All deputies are being screened daily with temperature readings before entry to work offices.
The sheriff’s office has secured necessary PPE for all deputies and inmates in the parish jail. And they have adjusted the way patrol deputies respond to calls for service.

The sheriff's office has adjusted the way patrol deputies respond to calls for service.

