Vermilion, Lafayette sheriffs say deputies will only enforce trespassing complaints related to mask mandate

(KLFY) Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon and Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber have announced that deputies within both departments will not be allowed to enforce the new statewide mandatory mask order that went into effect Monday, but will respond to related trespassing complaints.

“Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Deputies will only become involved if a customer refuses to leave a place of business after requested to do so by management for failure to wear a face covering.” Couvillon said.

He added that the primary responsibility for compliance has been imposed upon businesses, organizations and government officials who manage facilities open to the public.

Garber issued a similar statement saying “Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies will become involved when necessary to keep the peace if a customer refuses to leave a place of business after requested to do so by management for failure to wear a face covering.”

Both statements were issued in response to a statewide mask mandate from Governor John Bel Edwards.

Garber and Couvillon also referenced Louisiana Revised Statute, R.S. 14:63.3, which details the law of “Entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.”