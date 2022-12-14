Michelle Hargroder (left) of Courtesy Motors hands the keys to a 2023 GMC Terrain to Collin Mire after Mire won the vehicle with a hole-in-one.

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — It’s not often when a non-professional golfer hits a shot worth over $30,000.

But that’s exactly what happened back in October, when Collin Mire, 20, won a GMC SUV by hitting a hole-in-one at a fundraising golf tournament for the Vermilion Catholic Booster Club.

Mire took out an 8-iron on the 5th hole at Southern Oaks Country Club in Abbeville, not knowing his next swing would win him a new car.

“At first, I forgot about the prize,” Mire said. “I heard someone say I won a car. That is when I realized I won the vehicle.”

The car is a 2023 GMC Terrain donated by Michelle Hargroder at Courtesy Motors. The vehicle is valued at around $31,000.