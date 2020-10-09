Verizon expands unlimited calling, texting for Hurricane Delta

Related Content T-Mobile waiving overage charges in Acadiana due to Hurricane Delta

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Verizon announced it is expanding its unlimited calling and texting for Hurricane Delta to all customers in Acadiana through Thursday, Oct. 15.

The parishes affected include: Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, Vermilion, Vernon.

Text-to-donate: Verizon customers can help the American Red Cross or World Central Kitchen in their disaster relief efforts by texting the word DELTA to 90999 for American Red Cross, or FOOD to 80100 for World Central Kitchen, and $10 will be added to their Verizon Wireless bill upon confirmation of the billing zip code.