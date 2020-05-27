Vehicle catches fire while being pursued by state troopers at the foot of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

HENDERSON, La. (KLFY)- A vehicle fire prompted a temporary lane closure near the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge Wednesday afternoon.
State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen said the female driver was involved in a pursuit with authorities from Troop A when the car caught fire in the westbound lane near mile marker 116.
A witness reportedly pulled her from the vehicle.
As of 1:20 p.m. all lanes were reopened, Gossen said.
All lanes are now open on I-10 West at Mile Marker 117 (before Henderson). Congestion is approaching 5 miles.— Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) May 27, 2020