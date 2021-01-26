Vehicle destroyed by fire at Lafayette business

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A vehicle was destroyed in a fire Tuesday afternoon at a business on Salsman Street in Lafayette.

Fire crews were called to Slick’s garage and found that the vehicle was next to the building.

According to the fire department spokesperson Alton Trahan, the business owner was loading the vehicle onto a tow truck when it began to spark.

He said fuel from the vehicle then ignited and the car became engulfed.

No injuries were reported, Trahan said.

The building sustained heat damage to the metal exterior.