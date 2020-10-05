Vandals cause extensive damage to New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival building

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) New Iberia police want to know who vandalized the New Iberia Sugar Cane Festival building.

According to police, the damage occurred sometime between August 27 when Hurricane Laura hit and September 14th, when the damage was discovered and reported.

Parish President Larry Richard described some of the damage.

“The building was damaged. They pushed some equipment over-some chairs off of the stage. They kind of vandalized some of the rooms. There is a little bit of painting damage in different areas.”

Richard is optimistic the investigation won’t take long, and says the city is now facing major setbacks.

“It’s going to mess us up a little bit because we actually had some rentals for this building.”

He says, in fact, only a select few have been allowed inside the building and that he himself has not gone inside.

Richard says that’s to avoid evidence being tampered with and says once police complete the investigation, the cost of repairing the building will be determined.

“Once they finish everything, and they tell us that we can actually go inside and get contractors to take a look at what’s going on, then we can come up with some cost, but as of now I have no idea.”