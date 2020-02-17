Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Valentine’s Day motorcycle crash claims life of Eunice man

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — A motorcyclist has died after hitting a stopped vehicle on Valentine’s Day on U.S. 190 near La. 367 in St. Landry Parish.

Melvin Granger, 75, of Eunice, was traveling eastbound on U.S. 190 on his 2006 Honda Goldwing trike motorcycle. Meanwhile, a 1997 Ford Escort was stopped at a stop sign in the northbound lane of La. 367. Louisiana State Police Troop I TFC Thomas Gossen said Granger left the roadway, crossing onto the shoulder and then struck the Ford Escort. He was thrown from his trike.

” Despite the fact that he was wearing a DOT approved safety helmet, Granger received critical injuries,” said Louisiana State Police Troop I TFC Thomas Gossen.

The driver of the Ford was buckled up and was not injured. Impairment is not suspected, though routine toxicology tests were taken from both drivers. The crash remains under investigation.

“Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle,” said Gossen. “Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, always wear a DOT-approved helmet when operating a motorcycle, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Cloudy this evening then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
64°F Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar