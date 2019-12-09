Vacant Lafayette house burns down, fire under investigation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette firefighters responded this morning to a burning vacant home on Second Street in Lafayette.

According to Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan, the dwelling had been vacant for at least a year and had no active utility services. It was also not secured. When firefighters arrived at around 6 a.m., flames were coming from the front door and windows of the structure.

The fire was under control within 10 minutes. No one was inside, but the house sustained heavy damage. Neighbors confirmed that the home had seen activity from homeless individuals. Officials confirmed that sleeping items associated with homeless activity were present in the dwelling.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though it has been determined that the fire started within the structure. Investigators are attempting to identify the person or persons who have been sleeping in the home.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call Lafayette Fire Department at (337) 291-8716 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.