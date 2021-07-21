USACE extends crawfish season on Indian Bayou until Aug. 31

HENDERSON LAKE, La. – In response to higher than normal water levels in the area, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has elected to extend the crawfish season for one month within the Indian Bayou area. The season end date is now August 31.

Fishermen must have a Special Use Permit to catch crawfish on Indian Bayou. These permits are issued at the Corps Port Barre office at 112 Speck Lane, Port Barre, La., 70577. Please call (337) 585-0853 with questions or concerns.

Crawfishermen must have all their gear removed by August 31, otherwise the gear is subject to confiscation by Corps park rangers. Do not leave any trash, bait boxes, etc., in the waters or on land so that the bayou can remain as natural and pristine as possible for visitors and the wildlife that live there. As always, please wear a life jacket while near the water.

Learn more about Indian Bayou: https://www.mvn.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/AtchafalayaBasin/.