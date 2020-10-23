US Senate candidate owes fine for pending battery charge in South Florida

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Six months before Alexander ‘Xan’ John qualified to run for U.S. Senate, he was facing a felony battery charge following an arrest in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

The charge was dismissed, but John still faces a pending misdemeanor battery charge, which includes a $50 fine. As of Oct. 23, the fine not been paid, according to the Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts.

(An Oct. 23, 2020, post on the Xan John for United States Senate 2020 Facebook page)

The Crowley native is one of 14 candidates running against incumbent Sen. Bill Cassidy. On his campaign page and social media platforms, John touts himself as “Louisiana’s Gold Party Leader.”

As of 11 a.m. Friday, requests for comment surrounding his Feb. 3, 2020, arrest in Miami and the pending battery charge have not been returned by John or the attorney who represented him in both cases.