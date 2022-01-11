US Marshals arrest Lafayette man who failed to show up to trial in attempted murder of police officer

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The U.S. Marshals Office located a fugitive from Lafayette who failed to appear in court on an attempted murder charge.

Chase Chaisson was wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear for his trial which was being held this week, Lafayette Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.

He is accused of trying to kill a Lafayette police officer on September 11, 2014, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated kidnapping.

With assistance from the United States Marshall Service Task Force, the LPD Canine Unit and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Chaisson was located and arrested without incident, Green said.

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.