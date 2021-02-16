US 190 sees an influx of traffic due to I-10 closures because of conditions brought on by Winter Storm 2021

(KLFY) -First came colder temperatures, next freezing rain, then traffic delays caused by conditions brought on by Winter Storm 2021.

“18-wheelers are the off roads. The conditions are icy but you can tell where the work has been done.”

“A lot of wrecked semis, cars off roads everywhere.”

US 190 is the road many travelers turn to thanks to closures on I-10.

We meet up with a family of five, in Port Barre, traveling from Alabama just trying to get home to Houston, Texas.

“We left at 5:00 yesterday. We stopped around 2:00 this morning. Now, we are taking off again.”

Six hours longer one traveler says about his trip from Tampa, Florida into Louisiana.

He explains his journey is not close to being done as he continues his trip home to Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“It has been a longer travel. I encountered some weather back there and I’m not from here . I don’t know what roads to take. I’m not used to all this traffic.”