Lafayette Police UPDATE: The victim has been identified as, Andrew Leblanc 72, of Houston, TX.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Police are investigating a vehicle fatality that occurred early Saturday morning.

According to police, the crash took place in the 3500 Blk. of E. Simcoe St. around 12:24 a.m. Saturday.

Police received a call around 7 a.m. Saturday morning from a resident who said a vehicle was in their yard demolished.

Police said the vehicle left the roadway and veered off of the roadway hitting several trees and rolled over at least twice before stopping in a resident’s yard.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Information is limited at this time but will be updated once released.