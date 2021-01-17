UPDATE: Suspicious package found in Eunice strip mall deemed no threat

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) Eunice Police say a suspicious device found near the entrance of the Family Dollar Store in the Amy Shopping Center on E. Laurel Ave (U.S. Hwy 190) was harmless.

According to police, a flashlight was located with a power supply attached to it and connected with wiring.

State Police responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. Saturday with their robot who removed the device to a safe location to be detonated.

“The device turned out to be harmless,” police said.

Evidence was collected at the scene and the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident and who could help clear up some questions is asked to call the Eunice Police Department at 337-457-2626.