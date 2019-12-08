Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

UPDATE: Suspect in New Iberia deadly shooting turns himself in

Local
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE:

According to NIPD officials, Dominic George, who was wanted in the S. Corine St. homicide investigation, turned himself in to the New Iberia Police Department.

George was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail for:

  • First Degree Murder
  • Attempted First Degree Murder
  • Illegal Use of a Weapon
  • Illegal Carrying of a Weapon
  • Home Invasion
  • Theft over $750.00

New Iberia Police Department officials say they want to thank community members for their assistance in bringing the case to a quick resolution.

ORIGINAL:

New Iberia Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide after one man was found shot to death, and another man was found injured late Saturday night.

Police were called to a scene in the 600 block of S. Corinne Street near Lombard Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

On arrival, police say, they discovered a male victim dead, and another male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Neither of the two victims have been identified, and the condition of the surviving victim remains unknown.

Police did not give any information about what may have led to the shooting and did not say if they had in suspects in custody.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Rain ending early. Then remaining mainly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

47°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
15 mph NNE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
41°F Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
20 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
41°F Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low around 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
26 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
41°F Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Wind
19 mph NNE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories