UPDATE: State Fire Marshal deputies continue investigation into fatal house fire in Iberia Parish; 4-year-old girl confirmed dead

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The State Fire Marshal’s Office says it continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding a house fire Monday in Iberia Parish that killed a 4-year-old girl.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Deare Street.

Deputies say six occupants were able to escape unharmed before firefighters located the body of the girl inside.

Her cause of death is pending an autopsy, deputies said.

Following an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire originated in one of the home’s bedrooms.

While the official cause of this fire remains undetermined at this time, deputies cannot rule out potential electrical malfunction and/or the possibility of unsafe heating practices involving candles.