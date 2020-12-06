UPDATE: St. Martinville man killed in school bus crash

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) We have new information on a deadly crash between a motorcyclist and school bus.

State Police have identified the victim as 45 year old Shane Lacour of St. Martinville.

Police say Lacour was killed after his motorcycle struck the right rear side of the school bus Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at the intersection of La. Highway 182 and Coteau Road.

According to State Police, there were a number of children on the bus at the time of the crash.

None of the children were injured.