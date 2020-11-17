UPDATE: Second arrest made in fatal November 3 shooting of Abbeville teen

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) Abbeville Police have made a second arrest in connection with a fatal shooting on Kibbe Street.

23-year-old Javontae Veney of Abbeville was booked Tuesday into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center on first degree murder, and attempted first degree murder charges.

His arrest follows a fatal shooting in the 400 block of Kibbe Street on the evening of November 3 where when police arrived they located a 16-year-old male victim deceased at the scene.

27-year-old Ryheem Veney of Abbeville was booked November 4 on first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges.

Police spokesperson Lt. Johnathan Touchet said officers located Javontae Veney at a residence in Jennings where they believed he was hiding.

He was taken into custody without incident, Touchet said.