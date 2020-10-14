UPDATE: Search continues for juvenile detention escapee believed to be ‘heavily’ armed and dangerous, LPD says

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: The Lafayette Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Rahiem Isadore, 17, who escaped from a Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on Sept. 30.

Isadore was being held at the facility on an attempted second-degree murder charge.

Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin said the suspect is believed to be connected to crimes since his escape and may be “heavily armed and dangerous.”

Authorities said Isadore was able to escape from the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center on Wednesday night. He was being held for two separate counts of attempted second-degree murder incidents that he was allegedly involved in.

Isadore is described as being 5’7 weighing approximately 140 lbs. He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and white pants.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.

This is an ongoing investigation.