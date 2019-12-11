Live Now
UPDATE: Recusal motions filed against Judge Lori Landry dismissed by DA

UPDATE: Hundreds of recusal motions against District Judge Lori Landry were dismissed by the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office Thursday.

District Attorney Bo Duhe said Landry and the DA’s office “will resolve their issues together, as a team” and “will do better by the community.”

This is a developing story.

ORIGINAL: (William Taylor Potter/ The Advertiser)- About a dozen witnesses were called to testify Tuesday in day two of the proceedings to recuse a black Louisiana judge from more than 300 cases.

It was the second day of the hearing on the requests to remove 16th Judicial Circuit Judge Lori Landry from criminal cases assigned to her. The motions were filed by 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé, who has argued she is biased, unfair and hostile toward his prosecutors and others.

Judge Lori Landry. (Photo: 16th Judicial District Court)

The hearings could take all week, though the judge overseeing the proceedings, retired Rapides Parish Judge Harry F. Randow, has expressed optimism it will be completed sooner, The Advertiser reported.

Landry has accused the district attorney’s office of incarcerating African Americans more harshly and at a higher rate than others, according to the motion filed by prosecutors in hundreds of cases. The judge has suggested prosecutors have improper motivations and engage in “trickery.”

Read The Advertiser’s full story here.

