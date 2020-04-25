1  of  2
Breaking News
A list of coronavirus curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Virtual Food Drive

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

UPDATE: Port Barre police arrest suspect in fatal shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Christian Sonnier, PBP

PORT BARRE, La. (KLFY) Port Barre police have arrested a suspect in connection with Thursday’s fatal shooting that claimed the life of Willie Zachary of Port Barre.

The shooting reportedly happened during a child custody exchange, investigators said at the time.  

23-year-old Christian A. Sonnier of Port Barre was arrested Saturday on a charge of second degree murder and is claiming self-defense, Police Chief Deon Boudreaux said.

Whether the shooting is justifiable or not will be decided in a court, Boudreaux said.

“This is an unfortunate incident. Someone lost their life. Families, on both sides, are hurting right now. Our community is small and a tragedy, such as this, is shocking. My prayers are with both families and our community.”

Sonnier is set to appear before a 27th JDC judge Monday, for a hearing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar