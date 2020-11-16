UPDATE: Opelousas Police arrest juvenile in November 3 shooting inside grocery store

OPELLOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police have made an arrest in connection with a November 3 shooting inside a grocery store that injured two people.

According to police spokesperson Captain Mark Guidry, a 15-year-old year male juvenile has been booked with two counts of attempted second degree murder.

Guidry said the teen is being held pending a formal juvenile hearing.

The shooting, at the Cash Saver grocery store, stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the teen’s family member and one of the victims in the shooting, police said.

A second victim, an innocent bystander, was not involved in the dispute but was in the line of fire, when the juvenile began shooting, police said.