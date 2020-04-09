Update on meal distribution in St. Landry Parish

OPELOUSAS, La.- St. Landry Parish School District will be partnering with The Healthy School Food Collaborative beginning the week of April 20, 2020.

They will deliver meals to the address that is provided in the registration form completed. It is imperative that parents follow the link provided to complete the registration in order to receive meals.

They will be provided with 20 shelf-stable meals per child (5 breakfasts, 5 lunches, 5 snacks, and 5 dinners) for a one-week time span. Click here to register.

If anyone has trouble completing the form, they can contact the school principal.

In the meantime, the Three O’Clock Project will assist with meals on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Meals will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

There will be 5 shelf-stable breakfast items and 5 frozen meals provided.

Meal distribution locations and times for Wednesday, April 15, 2020, are as follows:

Krotz Springs Town Hall – 10:30 a.m.

Port Barre Police Department – 11 a.m.

School Board Office – 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Holy Family Catholic Church (Lawtell) – 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.