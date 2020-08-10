UPDATE: New Iberia Police identify suspect in weekend fatal shooting

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) New Iberia Police have identified a suspect in a fatal shooting Sunday in the 900 block of Mississippi Street.

A 23-year-old male was gunned down just before 6 p.m. outside a housing community, police said.

Following an investigation, police were able to identify the suspect as 21-year-old Tyron Deshean Chevalier.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Daesha Hughes says Chevalier is wanted on a charge of second-degree murder.

He is considered armed and dangerous, Hughes said, and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact your local law enforcement immediately or contact Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS or submit your tip at www.P3TIPS.com.