UPDATE: Missing Carencro teen found safe

UPDATE: Carencro Police are reporting that Bra’nai’jha Taylor has been found and is safe.



They would like to thank everyone who assisted in locating her.



ORIGINAL STORY:

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) Carencro Police are searching for a missing teen from the area.

15-year-old Bra’nai’jha Taylor has been missing since 8 a.m. Saturday, April 10.

Her last known location was at her residence, police said.

She is 5’9″, 125 lbs and is known to wear her hair in 2 puffs, police said.

Anyone with information on Bra’nai’ja’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Carencro Police Department at 337-896-6132 or info@carencropd.com