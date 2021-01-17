UPDATE: Lafayette police continue search for Acadiana Mall shooter

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette police say they are searching for the gunman in a shooting Saturday afternoon at the Acadiana Mall.

Police spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said no one was found injured at the mall, and that calls to local hospitals determined that no one showed up with a gunshot wound.

Dugas said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the shooting happened in the food court after a fight.

She said officers believe that at least one shot was fired into the air leading people inside the mall to run for safety.

The investigation remains ongoing and Dugas ask that anyone with information contact Lafayette CrimeStoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

She said police are also looking at security footage from throughout the mall.