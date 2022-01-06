UPDATE: Lafayette Police arrest suspects in armed robbery at business

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) Two people have been arrested and taken into custody following an armed robbery at a Lafayette business.

The incident happened January 3 in the 2200 block of NW Evangeline Thruway, police said.

19-year-old Selena Smith of Lafayette was charged with armed robbery, armed robbery with a firearm, prostitution, and aggravated second degree battery.

She was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and has a bond of $147,500.

25-year-old Juwan Abraham of Lafayette was charged with 3-counts of armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated second degree battery, violation of probation and a drug charge.

He is behind bars on a $290k bond.





Police say the pair is also responsible for a shooting that happened December 26, 2021 in the 1100 block of South Sterling Street.