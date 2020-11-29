UPDATE: Hotel employees recovering after stabbing at Lafayette hotel

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Two employees at a Lafayette hotel are recovering after being stabbed.

Lafayette Police say 36-year-old Troy Ledoux attacked a hotel desk clerk Friday night for refusing to rent him a room because of his alleged bad behavior.

The clerk was seriously injured and taken to a hospital; a second employee who tried to intervene was also injured, police said.

Ledoux was injured and treated then booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

He faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon, simple criminal damage to property, battery of a police officer, and resisting an officer.

His bond was set at 105k.

