UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway after human remains found near Franklin identified

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Human remains found in St. Mary Parish in early January have been identified as belonging to 39-year-old Casey Marie Collins of the Lafayette area, according to the sheriff’s office.
Two hunters made the discovery of the remains in a wooded area 10 miles north of Franklin.
The sheriff’s office says detectives used the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS system), to identify the remains and say the investigation is now considered a homicide.
The public is advised to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office with any information that may be helpful in this case.