Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

UPDATE: Coast Guard suspending search for missing helicopter with 2 aboard in Gulf of Mexico

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Coast Guard search

UPDATE 12/9: The search for the two people aboard an overdue helicopter that crashed in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, has been suspended, the Coast Guard announced Monday.

Coast Guard crews searched over 4,117 square-nautical miles for approximately 68 hours but were unable to find the passengers. 

“It is never easy to suspend a search,” said Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Ferguson from Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “We searched diligently with our pilots, boat crews and cutter crews but were unable to find the two men aboard the helicopter. Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the two men.”

Thus far, the victims have not been identified.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The U.S. Coast Guard reports they are searching for a missing aircraft in the Gulf of Mexico after it lost contact with the shore.

The helicopter’s last known position was 13 nautical miles west of Southwest Pass at the mouth of the Mississippi River. The helicopter was carrying passengers from an offshore platform to another, but 10 minutes prior to landing, it lost communications. Watchstanders at Coast Guard District Eight received a report at 10:37 a.m. Saturday morning from Panther Marine that the helicopter crew did not reach their destination.

The tail number of the helicopter is N79LP and the owner is Panther Marine.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
64°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar