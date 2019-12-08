UPDATE: Coast Guard suspending search for missing helicopter with 2 aboard in Gulf of Mexico

UPDATE 12/9: The search for the two people aboard an overdue helicopter that crashed in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, has been suspended, the Coast Guard announced Monday.

Coast Guard crews searched over 4,117 square-nautical miles for approximately 68 hours but were unable to find the passengers.

“It is never easy to suspend a search,” said Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Ferguson from Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “We searched diligently with our pilots, boat crews and cutter crews but were unable to find the two men aboard the helicopter. Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the two men.”

Thus far, the victims have not been identified.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The U.S. Coast Guard reports they are searching for a missing aircraft in the Gulf of Mexico after it lost contact with the shore.

The helicopter’s last known position was 13 nautical miles west of Southwest Pass at the mouth of the Mississippi River. The helicopter was carrying passengers from an offshore platform to another, but 10 minutes prior to landing, it lost communications. Watchstanders at Coast Guard District Eight received a report at 10:37 a.m. Saturday morning from Panther Marine that the helicopter crew did not reach their destination.

The tail number of the helicopter is N79LP and the owner is Panther Marine.