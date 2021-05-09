UPDATE: Breaux Bridge man wanted in death of infant whose body was found in abandoned car on bridge

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Breaux Bridge man is wanted in the murder of an infant who was found dead on a bridge the day before Mother’s Day in St. Mary Parish.

Body found in vehicle on La. 317 in St. Mary Parish

Sheriff Blaise Smith said the infant’s body found was found Saturday by detectives in an abandoned car on Louisiana Highway 317 on the Intracoastal Bridge.

He said detectives were responding to reports of a suspicious vehicle when the discovery was made.

Following an investigation, he said, 53-year-old Ervin Melancon was developed as a suspect.

So far, he said, the cause of the infant’s death has not been determined.

Anyone who has information on Melancon or who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at  (337) 828-1960.

