LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A bicyclist struck on the Evangeline Thruway on April 30 has died from his injuries.

Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin confirmed that the victim, identified as 47-year-old Joseph Broussard, passed away.

He was struck at around 7 p.m. that evening in the southbound lane of the Evangeline Thruway at the intersection of Chalmette Street.