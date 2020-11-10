UPDATE: Baldwin Police say they will begin a missing persons investigation into death of 15-year-old; Iberia SO to conduct death investigation

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Baldwin Police say they will begin a missing persons investigation into the death of a 15-year-old found November 3 in a sugar cane field off Ed Broussard Road near the village of Loreauville.

In a social media post, Police said they will not investigate Quawan Charles’ death, but instead focus on the reasons why he was missing from his home.

They say the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate his death.

Proper protocol was used to report the juvenile as missing and all procedures were followed thru within the Baldwin jurisdiction, the post stated.

The teen’s family continues to search for answers.

They say from the moment they saw the graphic picture of their deceased loved-one, they knew something was not right following initial reports that the teen had drowned.