UPDATE: Arrest made in October 8 shooting in Sunset

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Sunset Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened on Napoleon Avenue last month.

Police say Michael Baloney was wanted for a shooting that injured his nephew and left him in critical condition.

He was located Saturday (Nov. 14) at a hotel in Lafayette, police said, and booked on attempted second degree murder charges.

On October 8, police say Baloney was involved in a verbal altercation with his nephew before shots were fired.

He then fled the area in a white pick-up truck, police said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar