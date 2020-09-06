UPDATE: Arrest made in late night disturbance outside Acadiana Lanes

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) An arrest has been made in a Saturday night incident at a Lafayette business.

A 16-year-old male has been charged with interfering with a police investigation, battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest, Lafayette Police have confirmed.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

According to Lafayette Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin, officers were dispatched to the bowling alley in reference to a male showing kids a gun.

He did not confirm if a gun was located.

He said other details surrounding the incident are under investigation.

(Warning: Viewers may find some of the content and language disturbing.)