Update: Arrest made in Lafayette shooting at busy intersection

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– A man suspected of being involved in a shooting near a busy intersection in Lafayette was arrested Wednesday.

Police responded to the area of Johnston Street at Garfield following a shots fired called on Monday.

When they arrived, police found one person suffering with a gunshot wound in the stomach.

Investigators were able to gather enough information to obtain an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Jeremy George Jr., on charges of attempted 1st degree murder.

Police say after locating George, he was brought in for questioning, arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.