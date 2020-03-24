UPDATE: Acadiana grab-and-go lunch status, locations parish by parish

(KLFY) As schools around Acadiana and across the country remain closed, several parishes in the local area have announced changes to its grab-and-go meal status and/or locations.

Below is a parish by parish list of meal pick up locations and other information.

As of now, all schools in the state will remain closed until Monday, April 13, 2020.

The Lafayette Parish School System has announced that they will continue to serve breakfast and lunch meals. One announcement change includes grab and go meal services will no longer be available at Broussard Middle School and Milton Elementary/Middle School due to a shortage of staff.

Students who have been receiving their meals from Broussard Middle School or Milton Elementary/Middle School may visit another grab & go site.

Alice Boucher Elementary School 400 Paerson Street in Lafayette

Carencro Middle School 4301 North University Avenue in Carencro

Charles Burke Elementary School 2845 Ridge Road in Duson

Corporal Michael Middlebrook Elementary School 1801 Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette

Duson Elementary School 301 4th Street in Duson

Edgar Martin Middle School 401 Broadmoor Blvd. in Lafayette

J.W. Faulk Elementary School 711 East Willow Street in Lafayette

Supertintendent Irma Trosclair says staff will reassess meal services on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Iberia Parish School System will suspend its meal program on Friday, March 27, 2020. Until such time, the Iberia Parish School District will operate as follows: Tuesday pick ups will include Tuesday and Wednesday meals and Thursday pick will include Thursday and Friday meals. Pick up times on Tuesday and Thursday remain 10:45 PM – 12:30 PM.

Grab and Go sites are located at the following schools:

○ Johnston Hopkins Elementary

○ Pesson Elementary

○ New Iberia Senior High

○ St. Charles Elementary

Acadia Parish Schools System ceased all of its school lunch operations as of Monday, March 23, 2020.

Superintendent Scott Richard late Sunday released the following statement:

“The decision to suspend the program was not an easily made decision. Major contributing factors include: the Governor’s Stay at Home Order on Sunday, lack of recommended protective gear for our school system staff that are preparing and distributing meals, inability to implement the appropriate social distancing recommendations for the provision of the services, food service workers in other parishes working under similar circumstances requiring COVID-19 testing, overall safety for all stakeholders involved in the process of preparing and picking up meals, additional spread of positive cases of COVID-19 into our region, experiencing some challenges in receiving the USDA meal component requirements from food distributors, etc. We also want to assure the public that no existing food supplies will be wasted given the suspension of the service. We’re also committed to exploring other options that may be made available to us based on the most current guidance provided by the LA Department of Education, as this is a very fluid situation. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and cooperation as we work through things; and, we will be reassessing the ability to provide the service moving forward.”

St. Landry Parish School System will continue its grab and go student meals at the following locations.

Opelousas Jr High (730 S Market St, Opelousas, La.)

Lawtell Elementary (1013 School Rd, Lawtell, La.)

Central Middle (602 S Martin Luther King Dr, Eunice, La.)

Meals will also be available for Grab-N-Go at the following locations throughout the parish starting around 12 noon:

Sunset Elementary (236 Church Hill St, Sunset, La.)

Leonville Town Hall (3722 Hwy 31, Leonville, La.)

Shiloh Baptist Church (419 Buhot St, Washington, La.)

Port Barre Police Station (498 Saizan St, Port Barre, La.)

Krotz Springs City Hall (224 Main St, Krotz Springs, La.)

Plymouth Rock Baptist Church (162 Plymouth Rock Loop, Morrow, La.)

New Life Church of God Campground (445 Campground Road, Palmetto, La.)

Melville Civic Center (1105 First St, Melville, La.)

Sirius Technologies (101 N. 6th Street, Eunice, La.)

Meals will be distributed between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. using drive-thru service.

Students must be present to receive a grab and go meal, no exceptions, school officials announced.

Meals are for children ages 18 and under, including private and parochial school children and students with disabilities up to age 22, officials said.

St. Martin School System Superintendent Al Blanchard said St. Martin Parish will continue with its grab and go lunch program through Friday.

Blanchard said some sites that are relatively close together may be consolidated but will remain open.

He said system officials will re-evaluate on Friday, March 27, 2020.

St. Mary Parish School System suspended its grab-n-go meal service Monday in accordance with the stay-at-home order issued by Governor Jon Bel Edwards, officials announced.

Since its initiation, a total of 741 meals were served at four school sites.

The ability of the school system to secure protective gear also played a role in the decision to suspend the program at this time.