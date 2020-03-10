UPDATE: Abbeville HS to resume classes tomorrow following Monday’s bomb threat

Abbeville, La. (KLFY) All classes at Abbeville High School will resume Tuesday at their regularly scheduled time, according to school officials.

The campus was deemed safe after a search by law enforcement officers Monday following a bomb threat.

The threat forced an early dismissal Monday at around 1 p.m. as police began checking the campus with bomb-sniffing dogs.

Just before 5 p.m. school officials advised that the situation was under control and the all-clear was given.

There were no injuries.

Police have not said if they have arrested the person(s) responsible for the threat.