UPDATE: 60-year-old man arrested on OWI charges in double fatal traffic crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A 60-year-old Lafayette man has been arrested in connection with a double fatal traffic crash Saturday night on the Evangeline Thruway Frontage Road.

Related Content Mom, young child killed in traffic crash on Evangeline Thruway

According to police, Preston Edward was allegedly driving drunk when he struck a mother and her young son near the Parkway Plaza Shopping Center just after 9 p.m.

He was charged with two counts vehicular homicide and one count OWI and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Edward has a bond set at $155k.

Police have not released the names of the victims, but did say they were from Lafayette.