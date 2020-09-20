UPDATE: 60-year-old man arrested on OWI charges in double fatal traffic crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A 60-year-old Lafayette man has been arrested in connection with a double fatal traffic crash Saturday night on the Evangeline Thruway Frontage Road.

According to police, Preston Edward was allegedly driving drunk when he struck a mother and her young son near the Parkway Plaza Shopping Center just after 9 p.m.

He was charged with two counts vehicular homicide and one count OWI and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Edward has a bond set at $155k.

Police have not released the names of the victims, but did say they were from Lafayette.

