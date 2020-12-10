Upcoming COVID-19 testing sites, flu vaccinations

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)-The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that Interstate 10 westbound from mile marker 117 (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge) to mile marker 114.5 (LA 347 - Henderson) will have alternating lane closures beginning on Monday, December 14 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, December 15 at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

The DOTD said these closures are necessary to allow the contractor to stripe the roadway for three-lane traffic. The roadway will be open to regular traffic with no vehicle restrictions. Emergency vehicles will have access to the area but may encounter delays.