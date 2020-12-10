Upcoming COVID-19 testing sites, flu vaccinations

|Parish
|Name of Site
|Address
|Hours of Operation
|Phone Number
|Acadia
|Acadia Parish Rice Arena
|159 Cherokee Dr. Crowley
|Thursday December 17th 8am to 3pm. Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou
|337-262-5311 OPH & LANG
|Acadia
|SWLA Crowley
|526 Crowley Rayne Hwy Crowley LA
|Monday December 14th through Friday December 18th 9am to 12pm
|Call for Appointment 337-783-5519
|Iberia
|Iberia Parish Health Unit
|715 Weldon St Ste B New Iberia LA
|Tuesday December 15th 8am-3pm Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou
|337-262-5311 OPH & LANG
|Lafayette
|Compassionate Care Clinic
|3400 Moss St. Suite B Lafayette
|Monday, December 14, 5 pm to 7 pm Wednesday, December 16, 5 pm-7 pm.
|call for appointment 337-454-3352
|Lafayette
|Northside Community Health Center
|1800 Louisiana Ave Lafayette
|Tuesday December 15th 1pm-5pm Thursday December 17th 1pm-5pm
|337-232-6787
|Lafayette
|Lafayette Parish Health Unit
|220 West Willow St Lafayette
|Monday December 14th through Friday December 18th 8am to 3pm Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou
|337-262-5311 OPH & LANG
|Lafayette
|Domingue’s Recreational Center/Ochsner LGH
|901 Mudd Ave. Lafayette LA
|Wednesday December 16th through Friday December 18th 8am to 4pm Flu Vaccine Available
|337-262-5311 OPH
|Lafayette
|SWLA Lafayette
|500 Patterson Lafayette
|Monday December 14th-Friday December 18th 9am-12pm
|337-769-9451
|Evangeline
|Evangeline Family Medicine
|505 E. Lincoln Rd. Ville Platte
|Tuesday December 15th 8:30am-11:30am Thursday December 17th 8:30am-11:30am
|337-363-0604 Southwest Primary
|St Landry
|Southwest LA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas
|8762 La-182 Opelousas
|Monday December 14th through Friday December 18th 8am-11am
|337-942-2005 Southwest Primary
|St Landry
|Ville Platte Civic Center
|704 Soileau St Ville Platte LA
|Wednesday December 16th 9am-3pm Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou
|337-262-5311 OPH & LANG
|St Landry
|Opelousas Civic Center
|1638 Creswell Ln Opelousas LA
|Wednesday December 16th 9am-3pm Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou
|337-262-5311 OPH & LANG
|St Martin
|St Martinville Heath Unit
|303 W. Port St. St. Martinville LA
|Monday December 14th 8am-3pm Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou
|337-262-5311 OPH & LANG
|St Martin
|Cecilia Civic Center
|2464 Cecilia Sr. High School Hwy
|Thursday December 17th 8am-3pm Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou
|337-262-5311 OPH & LANG
|Vermilion
|Vermilion Parish Health Unit
|2501 Charity St. Abbeville LA
|Friday December 18th 8am-3pm Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou
|337-262-5311 OPH & LANG