Upcoming COVID-19 testing sites, flu vaccinations

ParishName of SiteAddressHours of OperationPhone Number
AcadiaAcadia Parish Rice Arena159 Cherokee Dr. CrowleyThursday December 17th 8am to 3pm.                                                                                Pre-register at  http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou                                  337-262-5311        OPH & LANG
AcadiaSWLA Crowley526 Crowley Rayne Hwy              Crowley LAMonday December 14th through Friday December 18th 9am to 12pm Call for Appointment  337-783-5519
IberiaIberia Parish Health Unit715 Weldon St Ste B New Iberia LATuesday December 15th  8am-3pm                                                                                                                                    Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou  337-262-5311           OPH & LANG
LafayetteCompassionate Care Clinic3400 Moss St. Suite B Lafayette       Monday, December 14, 5 pm to 7 pm                                                  Wednesday, December 16, 5 pm-7 pm. call for appointment  337-454-3352
LafayetteNorthside Community Health Center1800 Louisiana Ave LafayetteTuesday December 15th  1pm-5pm                                                                 Thursday December 17th 1pm-5pm337-232-6787
LafayetteLafayette Parish Health Unit220 West Willow St LafayetteMonday December 14th through Friday December 18th 8am to 3pm                                                                           Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou                                  337-262-5311           OPH & LANG
LafayetteDomingue’s Recreational Center/Ochsner LGH901 Mudd Ave. Lafayette LAWednesday December 16th through Friday December 18th 8am to 4pm                                                                           Flu Vaccine Available                                   337-262-5311          OPH 
LafayetteSWLA Lafayette500 Patterson LafayetteMonday December 14th-Friday December 18th 9am-12pm337-769-9451
EvangelineEvangeline Family Medicine505 E. Lincoln Rd. Ville PlatteTuesday December 15th  8:30am-11:30am                                                             Thursday December 17th  8:30am-11:30am337-363-0604 Southwest Primary
St LandrySouthwest LA Primary Health Care Center/Opelousas8762 La-182 OpelousasMonday December 14th through Friday December 18th  8am-11am337-942-2005 Southwest Primary
St LandryVille Platte Civic Center704 Soileau St Ville Platte LAWednesday December 16th 9am-3pm                                                                    Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou  337-262-5311           OPH & LANG
St LandryOpelousas Civic Center1638 Creswell Ln Opelousas LAWednesday December 16th 9am-3pm                                                                    Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou  337-262-5311           OPH & LANG
St MartinSt Martinville Heath Unit303 W. Port St. St. Martinville LAMonday December 14th 8am-3pm                                                                    Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou  337-262-5311           OPH & LANG
St MartinCecilia Civic Center2464 Cecilia Sr. High School Hwy Thursday December 17th 8am-3pm                                                                    Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou  337-262-5311           OPH & LANG
VermilionVermilion Parish Health Unit2501 Charity St. Abbeville LA     Friday December 18th 8am-3pm                                                                    Pre-register at http://health.questdiagnostics.com/stlou  337-262-5311           OPH & LANG

