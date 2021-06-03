Up for Debate: Seat belts in school buses, mandatory kindergarten, banning drivers from holding a cell phone on the road and more

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – APRIL 17: A general view of the Louisiana State Capitol prior to a rally against Louisiana’s stay-at-home order and economic shutdown on April 17, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Governor John Bell Edwards has said Louisiana’s high rate of infections and deaths does not position the state to quickly open back up. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Thursday is going to be another busy day for the Louisiana State Legislature.

There are relevant and impactful bills which will be debated in the House and Senate.

Many of the bills center around education in the state.

Should kindergarten be mandatory for all Louisiana students? The final debate for this important subject is going to happen on the House floor.

HB 130 CARTER, ROBBY: MTR VEHICLE/BUSES-SCHOOL – Provides relative to occupant restraint systems on school buses

The bill states that “every new bus placed in service after January 1, 2023, and used primarily for the transportation of students shall be equipped with occupant restraint systems.”

SCR 65 FESI: BESE – The bill requests BESE and public school governing authorities to adopt policies making face coverings optional for students.

Some of the other highlights which are expected to be up for discussion on Thursday are:

HCR 82 MINCEY: FLOODING/CONTROL – The bill directs the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to study water drainage issues in Livingston Parish as a result of Interstate 12 median walls.

HB 565 HUVAL: MTR VEHICLE/VIOLATIONS – Provides relative to the operation of a motor vehicle while using wireless telecommunication devices

This bill would prohibit “use of certain wireless telecommunications devices while operating a motor vehicle; provide for the distribution of fines collected for violations; to provide for definitions; provide for exceptions and penalties relative to the use of certain wireless telecommunications devices while operating a motor vehicle; provide for enforcement and reporting and to provide for related matters.”

HB 352 HODGES: CURRICULA – Provides relative to required instruction in American history and civics in public schools.

HB 352 would make “the governing authority of each public school that offers courses in

American history and civics as prerequisites to graduation integrate into courses instruction regarding the Founding Principles of the United States of America.”

HB 416 HODGES: CURRICULA – Requires instruction regarding World War II and the Holocaust for high school students and training for teachers relative to such instruction.

This bill provides a guideline of sorts for how teachers should instruct high school students about World War II and the Holocaust.